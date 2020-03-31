Christian Artist Chris Tomlin Worships with Steph and Ayesha Curry in Live 'Home & Hallelujah' Event

Worship leader and Christian artist Chris Tomlin recently joined Steph and Ayesha Curry in an Instagram live event called "Home & Hallelujah."

Tomlin, a Grammy Award-winning artist and winner of 23 GMA Dove Awards, joined Curry and his wife to sing the famous worship song "Good, Good Father" during his 5-minute video appearance.

"What a beautiful evening of worship... thank you @stephencurry30 and @ayeshacurry so much for inviting me to be a part of this moment and thank you to all those who welcome me into your home tonight," Tomlin posted after the event on Instagram. "Let us continue to remember that our God is a good, good Father."

In addition to Tomlin, other artists also appeared on the Curry's live event, including John and Aventer Gray, Johnnyswim, Jason and Lauren Kennedy.

Steph Curry, an NBA superstar, has repeatedly spoken out about his Christian faith using social media.

Last fall, he launched a Facebook series, "Stephen vs. The Game." He dedicated the fifth episode of the series to his faith. The episode details the impact Curry's relationship with Jesus Christ has had on his basketball career, his family, and how he deals with every obstacle that comes his way.

"Faith" begins with Curry explaining how at the end of the day, his faith resides in his creator because he knows he can only control so much, and that there is a much bigger power controlling the universe.

"My faith is tested on the court as much as it is in life," Curry said on the show.

The 3-time NBA Champion point guard for the Golden State Warriors believes fully that his strengths, abilities, and talents come from God. This pushes him to put his faith first in all aspects of life, whether that is family, or on the court.

"I put believer first, because that is supposed to be the roots of everything that I do as a believer, as a husband, as a father, and on down from there," he said.

