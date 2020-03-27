Dr. Dobson Commends TX and OH for Halting Abortions During Pandemic, Calls on Others to Do the Same

Dr. James Dobson is applauding Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) for halting elective abortions during the coronavirus crisis.

"Our nation and our world are in the midst of a pandemic that is claiming thousands of lives, and the US is taking drastic measures to protect people during this unprecedented time," Dobson, founder, and president of the James Dobson Family Institute said. "So why are abortionists seeking to operate business as usual?"

Planned Parenthood, America's biggest abortion provider, is vowing to keep performing abortions in the New York region, even while the community is on lockdown. "Our doors will stay open because sexual and reproductive health care is extremely important," Meera Shah, chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood in the New York City suburbs of Long Island, Westchester, and Rockland, told BuzzFeed News.

And the National Abortion Federation is demanding that "abortion clinics... remain open," calling abortion an "essential health service."

But Dobson says, "Abortion is neither health care nor essential. It is the ultimate selfish act, the taking of lives in the name of 'choice.' Abortion is not life protecting — it ends the life of an unborn child, and irreversibly changes the lives of so many others."

Lila Rose, president of Live Action is also calling for abortions to be halted during this time. "We're literally shutting down businesses, people's livelihoods are on the line, many people have lost their jobs, all in order to save innocent lives, which I think many people want to get behind, and we care about human life, but then on the other hand, we are tolerating abortion facilities being open and on average killing 2,363 children every single day."

Dobson says Abbott and DeWine's bold examples must be followed by others. "Thankfully, some governors are taking action and issuing executive orders to halt 'elective surgeries' — this should most certainly include abortion procedures. Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine are two who have acted decisively and boldly. They have my deepest thanks!"

Dobson called on the rest of the states to take action on this issue.

"But where are the other 48? As my friend Janet Porter, president of Faith2Action, says, 'There can be no sacred cows in a pandemic.' Let's remind every governor of this reality, and demand that they order Planned Parenthood and its ilk to put up the 'closed' sign. During this unparalleled health crisis, we need to be about saving lives and not carrying out this blatant evil of abortion that kills them."

The Christian leader also pointed readers to a website where they can contact the governors of their state and encourage a statement to be issued that immediately STOPS elective abortions.

TO HAVE YOUR VOICE HEARD ON ABORTION, GO HERE TO PROTECT THE UNBORN.