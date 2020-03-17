L.A. Dream Center Provides Meals to Families After Schools Close, Delivers Care Packages for Seniors

The Los Angeles Dream Center, a faith-based non-profit, has announced it's responding to the needs of the local community as the COVID-19 outbreak leads to more and more shutdowns. Since schools have closed, this week the Dream Center will be open from 7:30 am to 6:30 pm to provide meals for families.

There are no specified mealtimes and the center reports food will be served any time during the 11-hour time frame. To comply with all of the advice from Gov. Gavin Newsom and LA Mayor Eric Garcetti, and CDC regulations, it is a "pick-up-and-go" system for those who walk into the center. There's also a drive-thru option available.

In addition to helping seniors and the elderly, the LA Dream Center is putting together care packages that will be delivered this week, including a large load of hygiene and cleaning products and food to Parkview Senior Living Apartments located across the street from Angelus Temple, and also to the Dream Center's existing outreach sites.

"When there's a need in our community, the Dream Center is laser-focused on whatever that need is," said Dream Center co-founder Matthew Barnett. "We're living in turbulent times, and we need to be able to adapt quickly and help those who need it most. Providing meals is just one small way we can lend a helping hand as Los Angeles grapples with this pandemic."

"We are praying faithfully and earnestly for the threat of COVID-19 to be eliminated and are so grateful for all those around us who have our health and safety in mind," Barnett continued. "God can still bless Los Angeles in this difficult time, and there's no obstacle too large for us to overcome if we rally together and be a good neighbor to as many people as we possibly can!"

If you live in the Los Angeles area and would like to donate food, furniture, household products, clothing, and accessories, you can drop them off at the following address.

The Dream Center

Att: Gifts-in-Kind Department

2301 Bellevue Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90026

The center reports that at present, they do not need volunteers since they are able to handle the current demand with their staff. The Dream Center is also staying up to date with the latest regulations, adhering to everything health officials are advising.

Located in the Echo Park district of Los Angeles, CA, the Los Angeles Dream Center is dedicated to transforming lives and underserved communities in the city of Los Angeles. By offering residential and outreach programs to individuals, families, and communities in the areas of homelessness, hunger, poverty, addiction, domestic violence, education, and human trafficking, the Dream Center aids in immediate and long-term transformation.