Matthew Broderick's Sister Hospitalized for COVID-19: 'Jesus Has Been so Close to Me'

The sister of actor Matthew Broderick, who serves as a rector in an Episcopal parish in California, has been hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Rector Janet Broderick of the All Saints Episcopal Church in Beverly Hills, CA, fell ill after attending the Consortium of Endowed Episcopal Parishes (CEEP) in Louisville, KY. Someone else who attended the conference was later diagnosed with COVID-19, Fox News reported.

In a statement released by her church, the rector originally received treatment for what her doctors thought was a "viral syndrome" and their "assessment was that her illness did not warrant further concern."

However, armed with the new information about an attendee testing positive at the conference she attended, Broderick requested further medical treatment and was admitted to the Cedar Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where she was placed in isolation in the hospital's ICU.

The church reports Rector Broderick's condition is stable and she's currently "being treated for a severe form of pneumonia." Her doctors say their "prognosis is for a complete and full recovery."

The church also shared a letter from Broderick, which was shared in the Fox News article which read:

"Dear friends, I am sorry for you to hear this news. I am so thankful for your prayers as I have been ill. Everyone has been so good to me and supported me with prayers."

She also asked her family to bring her a few things to pass the time.

"I am through the worst of this and very very much on the mend," Janet continued. "I asked my kids to bring me a coloring book and a LEGO set if that is any indication. (What I really want is Colorforms but they don't make that anymore.)"

"Jesus has been so close to me the whole time and scriptures have upheld me no kidding. Even at my worst, I felt his hand on me. My family have been so so loving and cared for me so well. We so look forward to being together again in worship, to praying with you and singing a hymn," she added.

On Wednesday, actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson revealed through social media that they were isolated and in stable condition in an Australian hospital after contracting the new coronavirus. The double Oscar winner is easily the most famous person yet to disclose they have COVID-19.

Hanks said he and Wilson had felt tired, with colds, aches and slight fevers before testing positive. He added they'll be "isolated for as long as public health and safety requires."

Hanks was in Australia working on an untitled Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann. It has suspended production.

In addition to shutting down nearly every professional and amateur sport in the US, the COVID-19 outbreak has also struck the entertainment industry hard. The music festivals Stagecoard and Coachella have been delayed while Austin, Texas's annual film festival South by Southwest (SXSW) was canceled.

On Thursday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) ordered all Broadway theaters to shut their doors in the face of ongoing coronavirus concerns, plunging into darkness one of Manhatten's most popular tourist attractions. Shows will resume the week of April 13.

The premiere of the 25th film in the James Bond franchise titled "No Time to Die" was pushed back from April to November over concerns of the virus outbreak.

Several network television talk shows and game shows have decided to continue taping their shows, but without live studio audiences.

CBS's "Survivor" also chose to delay the start of production on Season 41, which was scheduled to begin March 24. It has now been postponed until sometime in May, according to Entertainment Tonight.