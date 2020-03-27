MUST SEE: Man Leaves Sold-Out Toilet Paper, Hand Sanitizer for Delivery Drivers

During the summertime and Christmas time, people often leave out treats, cold water and soda pop for their Fed-Ex, UPS and USPS deliverymen on their front porches.

But a recent video of a man leaving packages of toilet paper and large bottles of hand sanitizer out on his porch for his delivery drivers has garnered more than three million views on social media in just one day.

The video posted to Instagram by The Shade Room with the hashtag #TSRPositiveImages shows a delivery man being surprised by the kind gesture.

As the video begins, it shows a sign above the products that reads: "Delivery drivers: Take it if you need it. Thank you for your hard work!"

Then a white delivery van pulls up to the house and the driver delivers a large item that appears to be a large roll of plastic packaging material to the front door. He sees the sign and pauses, then reaches down a picks up a package of toilet paper.

The driver then knocks on the door and asks, "Do we take one of these?"

The unseen Good Samaritan responds saying, "Absolutely, it's for you."

"Oh man, you're a life-saver. Thank you," the driver says.

"Yeah, no problem," the man replies.

The driver then asks if he can take a bottle of the hand sanitizer as well.

"Absolutely," the man tells the driver.

"I went to Walmart," the driver said. "I got a lot of little things but I didn't get no toilet paper."

"Thank you for working hard," the man responds.

The Shade Room shared with its users that the man told them he's always bought in bulk prior to the pandemic and he had more than he needed. So he wanted to take care of the people who are taking care of him.

Many Instagram users marveled at the man's kindness and generosity.

One user named masikakalysha responded to the post, writing: " #ilovetoseeit spread love and kindness. Thank you to the essential workforce you guys are the real heroes."

Another user who identified herself as goldenbarbie wrote, "there go my tears for today."

A user known as aphricanace wrote, "There's love in the world!!"

And another user, chefangela.j, wrote, "I loved how he even still asked.. man was raised right. Be thankful and kind to one another."

