'Revolting, Evil, Vile, Infuriating': TikTok Video Shows Drag Performer's Sexual Performance in Front of Young Girl

A video of a drag performer provocatively dancing in front of a young girl has drawn outrage from social media users who say it's child abuse.

The Christian Post reports the video was uploaded to the short-form mobile platform TikTok on Feb. 9 and was later removed by the social media company. Copies have since been found at various sites online as well as on other social media platforms.

The drag performer in the video was identified by the Daily Caller website as Tynomi Banks. Banks, a biological male, identifies as female, according to the drag performer's Facebook page.

The incident occurred at a "drag brunch" held at a Toronto, Canada restaurant, according to the CP. In the video, Banks is wearing jean shorts, exposing his buttocks along with a black long-sleeved leotard. He crawls across the floor suggestively towards a little girl seated in a chair before he hands her what multiple media outlets described as a dollar bill before touching the girl's hair and hugging her. Banks then dances to the song "Lose Control."

Meanwhile, all of the adults in the room cheer and seem to watch approvingly of the performance as the little girl looks around the room.

"Revolting, vile, evil, infuriating. All those words and many others come to mind," commented Matt Walsh, a conservative commentator and author with The Daily Wire, speaking about the video in a Facebook post on Monday.

"This is child abuse. And everybody, all the adults in that room in that video should be going to prison. In a sane and just society, what you would see in that video at the end are a bunch of police officers breaking the door down and cuffing those people," he continued.

Many Twitter users also expressed their outrage.

One user identified as DarkSky wrote, "If the kid's parents did this at home, CPS would get involved and take that poor kid away. This is disgusting."

Another user wrote, "The little girl looks so uncomfortable. Why would you as a mom, expose your innocent daughter to this?!?"

And another user reminded everyone that what they are seeing in the video is child abuse.

"This is an adult entertainer performing a sexual dance to a toddler," wrote the user. "Every adult that is laughing and clapping is engaging in child abuse."