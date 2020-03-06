Trump Tours Heavily-Damaged Areas in Tennessee after Deadly Tornadoes

President Donald Trump toured storm-ravaged Tennessee neighborhoods on Friday where at least 24 lives were lost and homes destroyed by tornadoes that swept through parts of the state earlier this week.

The tornadoes struck in the middle of the night on Tuesday, one of them cutting a 50-mile path of destruction in the Nashville area.

Then a monster tornado touched down, devastating communities in its path east of Nashville, causing the most deaths. The National Weather Service said that it was an "extreme" EF-4 tornado, unleashing winds between 166 and 200 mph. Local officials have said it was on the ground for about 2 miles.

It killed 18 people, including five children under the age of 13. Many more people were injured, some critically.

President Trump was joined by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, US Sen. Marsha Blackburn and other top state officials during the visit.

Trump approved a disaster declaration Thursday, making federal funding available to those affected by the storms in Davidson, Putnam, and Wilson counties, the White House said. More assistance may be designated as damage assessments continue.

Trump said the Tennessee tornadoes were "horrible" and "vicious."

"Our hearts are full of sorrow for the lives that were lost," he told a meeting of county officials from across the US earlier this week. "Those tornadoes - I've seen many of them during a three-year period, and I've gotten to see the results. And they are vicious if you're in their path."

