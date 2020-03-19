'Wipe Away This Curse That Has Taken US Down with Fear': Actor Jon Voight Prays God's Peace Over America

Actor Jon Voight has posted a prayer to YouTube, asking God to intervene and wipe out the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Academy Award-winner posted his prayer to YouTube on Tuesday.

"This nation is under God, with liberty," Voight says as the 90-second video begins. "Joshua has lifted his ark and will show his kingdom that this virus will not wipe out his men. He will battle to the end and he will show Jesus the prayer."

"Oh mighty, oh Lord. Bring us to our feet to love you more," the actor prays. "Oh Lord, oh our Savior, teach us more, but lift this veil over our heads and wipe away this curse that has taken us down with fear. Oh Lord, give us peace on our holy land, give us peace for our children and elders. Oh Lord, give us light to shine on our souls so we may be strong to fight. Oh Lord, we are all one with You."

"My fellow Americans, we will rid this virus. We will be strong because we are the greatest gift to mankind. We are all God's children. God bless this nation and the entire creation. And may God protect our president and his family. Love to you," Voight concluded.

Watch Jon Voight's prayer below:

Voight, 81, is one of the few conservative Christian actors working in Hollywood today. He has been an outspoken supporter for President Donald Trump and his administration.

"Listen, the President and the administration are doing a wonderful job," he told the website TMZ in an exclusive story on Tuesday. "We are very fortunate to be in this country and be taken care of as we are."

"We have wonderful medical people around our Vice President, who are really doing a tremendous job," the actor said.

Back in January, Voight took to YouTube to ask everyone to pray for President Trump.