President Trump Tells Governors: 'Allow Churches and Places of Worship to Open Right Now'

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has called for all churches and places of worship to open as all 50 states have begun easing COVID-19 restrictions.

"I call on all governors to allow churches and places of worship to open right now," Trump said.

Trump deems church essential and threatens to override state governors if they keep them closed.

"Some governors have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics as essential but have left out churches and other houses of worship," Trump said. "It's not right, and I am correcting the injustice."

The president's announcement came as new questions surfaced about hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug Trump touted as a possible 'game-changer' treatment for the COVID-19 virus.

A new study published on Friday by the medical journal The Lancet reveals it's linked to a much higher risk of death in coronavirus patients.

To top that, the FDA has put the onus on healthcare professionals when it comes to hydroxychloroquine, warning against using it outside hospitals or clinical trials because it could cause heart problems.

Despite the warnings, Trump's been taking hydroxychloroquine for nearly two weeks. He said White House physician Dr. Sean Coley determined the 'potential benefit' from the drug 'outweighed the relative risk.'

Medical experts warn there could be a second wave of COVID 19 as states continue to ease social distancing and restrictions this holiday weekend.

"Our healthcare system is at a critical point right now," said Montgomery, AL, Mayor Steven Reed. "Our healthcare system is at a critical point right now. Right now, if you're from Montgomery and you need an ICU bed, you're in trouble."

"Whether it's ember or a flame, we are going to put it out," Trump said. "But we're not closing our country."

Contradicting the commander-in-chief, CDC Director Robert Redfield is not ruling out a second lockdown if the country faces a spike in new cases.