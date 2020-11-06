Nearly 100% Turnout? Watchdog Sues for Truth About Milwaukee's Huge Voter Participation

The recent exceptionally high voter turnout in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin has one watchdog group asking if patriotic citizens answered the call to do their duty to vote or if there's any irregularity.

JustTheNews.com reports the Amistad Project, filed a lawsuit to find out.



High voting rates often garner the attention of voter watchdog groups. For the last two presidential elections, Milwaukee's voting districts have experienced as much as 80 percent voter turnouts in 2016, including some that swelled to 90 percent, according to the news website.

Voting statistics from this year's election posted by JustTheNews.com shows that many of the county's wards received almost 100 percent voter turnout. Many precincts saw 95 percent of their registered voters cast a ballot. More saw at least 90 percent of their qualified voters turn out. One precinct even reported 98 percent of their voters participating.

The US national average voter turnout was 55.7 percent in 2016, according to the Pew Research Center.

When comparing the Milwaukee voter turnout to the rest of the US, the results seem to be tremendous. But those who study voter trends say that those numbers may not be extraordinary.

"There are some villages in the Milwaukee County area where turnout is usually above 80%," Kathleen Dolan, a political science professor at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee told JustTheNews.com. "Whitefish Bay and Shorewood are good examples. If statewide turnout is around 70-plus%, these villages will be much higher."

"This year's turnout was really high in some places like this," she continued. "But these are high-education, high-earner areas near a major urban market, so they are primed for high turnout in an election like this one."

Milwaukee has been firmly Democratic for the last 60 years. This year, it received almost $1 million in funding from an activist group to help the city's get-out-the-vote initiative.

