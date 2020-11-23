Severe Storms to Target Parts of South

Some residents of the South will have to keep an eye on the sky as they make preparations to celebrate Thanksgiving and feast safely amid growing coronavirus concerns. A multi-faceted storm, delivering a taste of winter to parts of the Rockies, Plains and Great Lakes, will also pack a punch in parts of the South as severe thunderstorms flare-up.

A storm system will start to spin up in the central Plains on Monday, and by Tuesday, a cold front sweeping through the southern Plains will become the focus for the development of severe thunderstorms.

"Storms will fire up Tuesday afternoon along or just east of the Interstate 35 corridor from southeastern Kansas to northern Texas," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Danny Pydynowski.

Pydynowski then explained that storms would race eastward through Tuesday night, perhaps still packing a punch into Wednesday morning in parts of the Southeast.

"Damaging wind gusts will be the greatest threat from these storms. However, as storms develop initially, there could be some hail as well with the strongest storms, mainly in southeast Kansas, Oklahoma and northeast Texas."

Tornadoes also cannot be ruled out with the set of weather ingredients expected to take shape.

"Confidence is low on exactly what the magnitude of the tornado threat will be," Pydynowski said. "But, based on current trends, there does at least seem to be some threat for a tornado or two."

Places such as Tulsa, Oklahoma; Joplin, Missouri; Fayetteville, Arkansas, and perhaps even as far south as Dallas could see a threat for damaging wind gusts, hail and perhaps even a tornado Tuesday afternoon.

By Tuesday night, the threat will shift east through Shreveport, Louisiana, Little Rock, Arkansas, as far north as St. Louis, and as far east as Memphis, Tennessee.

Torrential downpours will also accompany the storms and can lead to drastically reduced visibility for drivers, as well as the threat for hydroplaning. Areas of standing water in streets and poor-drainage areas can also develop quickly.

Travel along routes like Interstate 20 could also be disrupted and may become dangerous as the storms erupt.

By Wednesday, the threat for severe storms is expected to begin winding down across the Southeast.

"Storms could still be packing some gusty winds into Wednesday morning as they march into the Southeast, but the main front and storm system fueling them will be weakening," Pydynowski said.

With this, the storms should also begin weakening Wednesday morning as well. However, showers and thunderstorms will still pester the Southeast Wednesday as the storm system continues eastward, dampening any preparations being made to celebrate Thanksgiving outdoors.

Lightning and locally gusty winds with any stronger thunderstorms can harass those trying to enjoy outdoor activities.

Forecasters say that the wet weather will be short-lived though, with most seeing a return to dry weather for the holiday itself.

