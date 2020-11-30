WATCH: First Look at This Year’s White House Christmas Decorations

First lady Melania Trump unveiled this year’s White House Christmas decorations in a video posted to social media Monday.

The theme for this year’s decor is “America the Beautiful.” In a tweet, President Donald Trump’s wife said her design is intended to “pay tribute to the majesty of our great nation.”

During this special time of the year, I am delighted to share “America the Beautiful” and pay tribute to the majesty of our great Nation. Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home. #WHChristmas pic.twitter.com/fdZmB3rdXL — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 30, 2020

The 2020 White House Christmas decorations themed “American the Beautiful” are seen during a morning preview. pic.twitter.com/VdIGQ63e8M — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) November 30, 2020

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at The White House pic.twitter.com/uimQo7kHvs — Ben Tracy (@benstracy) November 30, 2020

The White House Gingerbread House was made with 275 pounds of gingerbread dough, 110 pounds of pastillage dough, 30 pounds of gum paste, 25 pounds of chocolate and 25 pounds of royal icing. It was made by the White House pastry team. pic.twitter.com/kO7nZSDHty — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) November 30, 2020

“Over the past four years, I have had the honor to travel to some of our nation’s most beautiful landmarks and meet some of the most compassionate and patriotic American citizens,” Melania Trump said in a statement. “From coast to coast, the bond that all Americans share is an appreciation for our traditions, values, and history, which were the inspiration behind the decorations this year.”

“Thank you to all the staff and volunteers who worked to make sure the People’s House was ready for the holiday season,” she added. “Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year.”

The decorations in the White House Library commemorate this year’s 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote.

NEW: First lady Melania Trump reveals White House decor for the 2020 Christmas season, including artwork submitted for her "Building the Movement Exhibit: America’s Youth Celebrate 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage." https://t.co/OcvHY89Kad pic.twitter.com/qmer063Gkf — ABC News (@ABC) November 30, 2020

.@FLOTUS actually added @madeleine Albright to the Christmas Tree in the White House library, devoted this year to the 19th Amendment and other women who have advanced equality. pic.twitter.com/Os9iMe5mbi — David Alandete (@alandete) November 30, 2020

Other rooms in the White House are decorated with toy planes, trains, and automobiles, a recognition of “our monumental triumphs in innovation and technology,” according to The Hill.

The Red Room is specifically decorated to celebrate America’s first responders and front-line workers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

More Photos From Around the White House

The Red Room of the White House is decorated during the 2020 Christmas preview, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The Blue Room of the White House is decorated during the 2020 Christmas preview, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The Red Room of the White House is decorated during the 2020 Christmas preview, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

A toy car hangs in a Christmas tree in the East Room of the White House during the 2020 Christmas preview, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories