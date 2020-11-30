Displaying 30+ Stories
WATCH: First Look at This Year’s White House Christmas Decorations

11-30-2020
Tré Goins-Phillips, Faithwire
WhiteHouseChristmas
The East Room of the White House is decorated during the 2020 Christmas preview, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

First lady Melania Trump unveiled this year’s White House Christmas decorations in a video posted to social media Monday.

The theme for this year’s decor is “America the Beautiful.” In a tweet, President Donald Trump’s wife said her design is intended to “pay tribute to the majesty of our great nation.”

“Over the past four years, I have had the honor to travel to some of our nation’s most beautiful landmarks and meet some of the most compassionate and patriotic American citizens,” Melania Trump said in a statement. “From coast to coast, the bond that all Americans share is an appreciation for our traditions, values, and history, which were the inspiration behind the decorations this year.”

“Thank you to all the staff and volunteers who worked to make sure the People’s House was ready for the holiday season,” she added. “Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year.”

The decorations in the White House Library commemorate this year’s 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote.

Other rooms in the White House are decorated with toy planes, trains, and automobiles, a recognition of “our monumental triumphs in innovation and technology,” according to The Hill.

The Red Room is specifically decorated to celebrate America’s first responders and front-line workers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

More Photos From Around the White House

The Red Room of the White House is decorated during the 2020 Christmas preview, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The Blue Room of the White House is decorated during the 2020 Christmas preview, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The Red Room of the White House is decorated during the 2020 Christmas preview, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

A toy car hangs in a Christmas tree in the East Room of the White House during the 2020 Christmas preview, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

