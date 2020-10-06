Conservative Radio Host Mark Levin Reveals He's Being Censored: 'Facebook Is Trying to Influence the Election's Outcome'

Conservative radio host Mark Levin says Facebook is censoring the content that he posts.

Justthenews.com reports Levin, also known as "The Great One", wrote on Monday morning, "Facebook has just sent us this message. It's a clear effort at censorship."

Levin included a Page Restriction notice that read: "Your Page has reduced distribution and other restrictions because of repeated sharing of false news. People will also be able to see if a Page has a history of sharing false news."

"Every link I post is from a legitimate source," Levin wrote on his Facebook page. "But because so many people are seeing what I'm posting and we're within weeks of the election it's clear that Facebook is trying to influence the election's outcome. It's also clear Facebook is pushing a leftwing agenda. I'll address this tonight on radio."

He also tweeted an identical message about Facebook censoring his posts.

1. Facebook has just sent us this message. It's a clear effort at censorship. Every link I post is from a legitimate source. pic.twitter.com/yLIz7kO6gL — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) October 5, 2020

The radio host has a huge following on social media with 2.5 million users on Twitter and 1.5 million on Facebook, according to justthenews.com. He also reaches seven million listeners each week, according to Talkers Magazine.

Levin has been a supporter of President Trump even before the election. Now with less than 30 days before Election Day, the sudden move by Facebook to limit his reach has resulted in backlash from social media.

"It seems apparent both traditional and social media have abandoned truth and integrity in order to push the false narratives of systemic racism and oppression and to push forward socialism that leads to communism. This is a blatant attempt to undermine and destroy our republic," wrote one user.

Another user wrote, "Who gave Facebook the authority to determine what is true or false? Who gave the 'independent fact check' credentials and legitimacy to evaluate what is true or not?"

As CBN News has reported, Facebook and other social media companies have been repeatedly accused of censoring conservative content. Last month, the social site censored a conservative ad critical of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

After being slapped with a misleading "mostly false" rating by PolitiFact, the 30-second video — which includes a direct quote from Biden, saying, "If you elect me, your taxes are going to be raised, not cut" — Facebook blocked the ad, which is still playing on cable and television stations across the country.

The America First Action Super PAC also referenced research from the Tax Policy Center, which states Biden's plan would see tax increases "on all income groups."