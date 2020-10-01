TX Grand Jury Refuses to Indict Security Guard Who Halted Church Massacre by Killing Gunman

A Texas grand jury decided this week not to indict a church volunteer security guard on criminal charges for killing a gunman inside a Fort Worth-area church last December.

West Freeway Church of Christ member Jack Wilson's single-shot ended the attack within seconds, but the shooter Keith Thomas Kinnunen had already managed to kill two people and wound three others inside the church's auditorium.

A live-stream camera on Dec. 29 showed Kinnunen wearing a large coat sitting in the back of the sanctuary. Suddenly, as worshippers began taking communion, he pulled out a shotgun and opened fire.

Panic ensued as people ducked for cover. Wilson, 71, the head of the church's security team, fired once at Kinnunen hitting him in the head. Police say it was all over within six seconds.

Wilson said he wished he didn't have to take the action he did, but it was essential for preventing a massacre.

In a Facebook post on Dec. 30, he wrote: "I just want to thank all who have sent their prayers and comments on the events of today. The events at West Freeway Church of Christ put me in a position that I would hope no one would have to be in, but evil exists and I had to take out an active shooter in church."

"I'm thankful to GOD that I have been blessed with the ability and desire to serve him in the role of head of security at the church. I am very sad in the loss of two dear friends and brothers in CHRIST, but evil does exist in this world and I and other members are not going to allow evil to succeed. Please pray for all the members and their families in this time. Thank you for your prayers and understanding," Wilson continued.

Justified Under Texas Law

Texas law allows a person who witnesses someone else placing others at risk of serious injury or death to act with deadly force to protect others, Tim Rodgers, a prosecutor with the Tarrant County district attorney's office, said in a statement this week.

"Mr. Wilson did just that. He did it responsibly and, as a result, he was justified under the law in his actions," Rodgers said. "Based upon the grand jury's decision, the law enforcement investigation and our review of the case are complete. We believe the grand jury made the right decision."

Wilson is currently running for the Precinct 3 Hood County Commissioner's seat, according to KXAS-TV.

As CBN News reported, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott awarded the state's highest civilian honor, the Governor's Medal of Courage to Wilson in January.

"Only God knows who is alive today because of Jack Wilson," Abbott said at the award ceremony. "What we do know is that so many lives were saved because of Jack Wilson's quick action, his calmness under pressure and above all else, his courage and his willingness to risk his own life to save the lives of others."

"When faced with an evil that few of us will ever comprehend, Jack Wilson responded with strength, bravery, and with love for those in the church that day," Gov. Abbott said. "The courage in his actions cannot be understated, and Jack is not only a hero to West Freeway Church of Christ - he is a hero to the entire state of Texas."

After receiving the medal, Wilson said he didn't feel like a hero but rather a "protector."

He explained that danger is lurking everywhere, including schools and churches, but everyone must be prepared.

"When events arise, you're going to do one of two things. You're either going to step up and do what's right or walk away, and I'm not one to walk away," Wilson added.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP!

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Live Events!