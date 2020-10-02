'The Return': Could a 'Great Awakening' Be Happening Now Across America?

It's been one week since "The Return" prayer gathering and Franklin Graham's Prayer March in Washington, DC.

Millions of people watched CBN News coverage and other Live feeds of "The Return" last Friday night and all day on Saturday, and hundreds of thousands attended the events in person.

Organizers called on Christians to pray for true repentance and revival in America, which could lead to another Great Awakening for US history books to record.

For weeks, CBN News has also done extensive reporting of "protest and praise" rallies spreading across the nation with worship leaders like Sean Feucht.

But what could be next for America? Dr. Corne Bekker, dean of the Regent University School of Divinity, appeared on the Friday afternoon edition of CBN's Newswatch to talk about what America and the church could see following the spiritual events of last weekend.

