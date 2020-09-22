A Minneapolis Church's Miracle in the Midst of Chaos: 'God Gave It to Us to Be a Beacon Where Light Is Dim'

The rioting, looting, and vandalism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota carries a hefty price tag.

According to Axios, insurance companies will pay anywhere from one to two billion dollars in insurance claims, the most in US history.

The protests took place in 140 cities this spring and summer, and although many people were simply there to make their voices heard, others carried our arson, vandalism, and looting that destroyed businesses and even some churches.

CBN News heard of a miracle story about a church in Kenosha, Wisconsin, that took place in the middle of the destruction and chaos.

Kingdom Word Global Impact Ministries is on a street with many other businesses.

The entire block of buildings was burned down and the only thing that was left standing was the church.

"Several men were with me and we actually stood outside of the building while there was protesting and then it turned into rioting and you would have never thought that they would touch a church. We had a rock go through one of our windows and we were yelling 'hey this is a church'," Pastor David Montgomery explained.

Pastor David and his wife, Verne't, told our CBN News program "The Prayer Link" a 12-inch firewall kept their church from burning to the ground.

However, the couple also believes God spared their church so they could remain a beacon of light in dark times.

"I believe what we have been doing in the building is that God has been ministering to people in an area who need that ministry. I believe it's a sign of what we need in this world," Pastor David shared.

"We always have an 'expect a miracle mentality' and we were looking for a miracle that night and I believe God gave it to us to still be a beacon where light is dim," he continued.

The church serves as a community distribution center giving out food and other essentials and spreading the love of Jesus Christ.

But Verne't said their mission is bigger than that.

"God is love and that is what we are continuing to share with people in the community. Regardless of what is going on, God is going to demonstrate His power, His authority, through the love of Jesus Christ," she explained.

"We want to continue to be that in the community... to continue to spread love, to continue to spread the goodness that God is real, God is true and that God can do anything despite fire. Miracles still happen," she added.



