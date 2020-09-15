Beloved Miami Pastor Shot and Killed in Crossfire at Local Flea Market, Family and Church Ask for Prayers

Pastor Gregory Boyd, the leader of New Birth Harvest Outreach Ministries Churches of Deliverance located in Miami, Florida, was shot and killed Thursday outside a local flea market.

Miami-Dade police said they believe Boyd, 54 was caught in the crossfire between two groups of men at The Village Flea Market and Mall in Northwest Miami-Dade. He was walking by a shoe store when an argument between a woman and a group of men broke out. A second group of men approached as the argument heated up and gunfire erupted and the pastor was shot, news outlets reported.

Boyd's family and his church family are mourning his untimely death and have asked for prayers.

"We are grieving the loss of our dear Overseer Gregory Boyd. Keep his wife, family, friends, and congregation in prayer. His absence is truly felt in Miami-Dade County and possibly even further. We don't have many words currently as we're in shock still. But now it's praying time and showing love to one another. Love is what it does!!!" the church said in a statement posted to Facebook on Saturday.

Boyd had been the pastor of the church for 20 years, according to WSVN-TV.

In a bulletin asking for the public's help, police said Boyd was shot around 6:05 pm Thursday at 7900 NW 27 Avenue in Miami. He was transported to the Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center and died a short time after arriving at the medical center.

A reporter and photojournalist from local television station WPLG were doing a live report on a drive-by shooting that killed a 7-year-old girl when shots rang out near the flea market.

"I'm waiting to wrap up the package before we go Live again and all of a sudden I hear all of these shots," Forney said. "I hear, 'Pop! Pop! Pop! ... and it feels like it never really stopped."

The station provided authorities with video from the scene to assist with their investigation. No arrests have been made.

Boyd's daughter, Sharita Cooper, wrote in a Facebook post that his death is a "nightmare."

"I keep thinking it's a nightmare I can't wake up from. This is so hard to digest," she wrote. "To the young people that shot multiple times at each other with no regard for life, I pray that you will see that you have not only took a great man of God but you took away my father, my hero, a Great husband to my mom and an even better friend/family member to countless others. He's well known by many and justice will be served."

A GoFundMe page to help the family was set up, but later was deactivated, after the family said it "does not need money for funeral services, for everything has been covered."

According to the New Birth Harvest Outreach Ministries Churches of Deliverance's website, Boyd and Pastor Deborah Boyd co-founded the church. The church states its mission is, "To preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and help widows, children, and those in need. Also to rehabilitate ex-convicts (men and women) to teach and show them the way through natural example and the raw Word of God."

The Boyds were married almost 24 years. He was the father of three and a host of grandchildren, according to the GoFundMe page.