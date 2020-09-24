Political Fireworks in the Senate as Rand Paul and Fauci Clash Over 'Herd Immunity'

Political fireworks went off in the Senate Wednesday as Dr. Anthony Fauci clashed with Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul on the issue of how to beat COVID-19.

Paul questioned Dr. Fauci as to why New York City seems to have conquered the virus.

"They are looking at the guidelines that we have put together from the task force of the four or five things of masks, social distancing, outdoors more than indoors, avoiding crowds and washing hands," Fauci said.

Sen. Paul interjected, "Or they've developed enough community immunity that they're no longer having the pandemic."

Fauci rejected that idea saying, "I challenge that, senator."

Fauci scolded Paul saying, "This happens with Senator Rand all the time. You are not listening to what the director of the CDC said that in New York it's about 22%. If you believe 22% is herd immunity I believe you're alone in that."

Meanwhile, new FDA rules will likely delay a COVID vaccine until well after the election, reportedly requiring a longer period of monitoring trial volunteers.

The head of the FDA also testified, telling the committee that the vaccination process will be guided by science, not politics.

Dr. Robert Redfield, the head of the CDC, said it could take until July of next year before a vaccine is distributed to all.

This news comes as Johnson and Johnson announced it's become the fourth entity to begin final-stage testing on a single-dose vaccine.

