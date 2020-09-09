'The Return' Movement Calls US Christians to Seek God's Kingdom First

Thousands of Christians plan to gather in Washington, DC on September 26 for an event called "The Return: National and Global Day of Prayer and Repentance."

Author Jonathan Cahn is co-chair of the event and spoke to 700 Club host Pat Robertson about it on Thursday's 700 Club. Cahn called it a "solemn assembly" based on 2 Chronicles 7:19 from the Bible: "If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land."

"It's going to be on the National Mall in Washington, DC, on September 26th," Cahn said. "But it's also going to be around the world and around the country for those who can't make it, it's going to be streamed to their homes, their churches, they can have their own event. The point is, this is a crucial moment."

"The Return" is for all believers from all denominations and backgrounds. Leaders already on board with "The Return" include Gen. William Boykin, Carter Conlon, Dr. James Dobson, Bishop Harry Jackson, Alveda King, Anne Graham Lotz, Pat Robertson, Gordon Robertson, Kevin and Sam Sorbo, Stephen E. Strang, and many more.

"The Return" is set to take place 40 days before the presidential election, and on the 400th anniversary of the sailing of the Mayflower.

Surrounding the "The Day of Return" on Sept. 26 at the Washington Mall will be 10 days, known from ancient times as the Days of Awe, to be set as a special time of prayer and repentance from September 18-28.

"I believe this is the moment," Cahn said. "If we don't do this now, we may pass the point of no return."

