Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
HomepageIsraelNews
CBNNews.com

Vice President Mike Pence to CBN News: 'I Call Israel Our Most Cherished Ally'

09-16-2020
CBN News
6191521835001
CBNFAITHNATION091620CC_HD1080_807.233_1006
vppence
Vice President Mike Pence. (Image credit: CBN News)
6191521835001

A step toward peace in the Middle East took place at the White House on Tuesday as the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed peace agreements with Israel. 

CBN News David Brody spoke with Vice President Mike Pence about the historic day and what it means for the region.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP 
Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories

Why does Judaism matter and how is it connected to Christianity? Learn more here.

Jewish Roots

Need prayer? We’re available 24/7. Call (800) 700-7000 or request prayer.

Learn why Truth Matters at CBN News.
CBN Partners provide hope to those who are suffering! You can help bring hope today!
Bring Hope

Did you know?

God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories