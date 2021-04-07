Displaying 30+ Stories
WATCH: President Biden Delivers Remarks on His American Jobs Plan

04-07-2021
CBN News
President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 pandemic during a prime-time address from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Biden delivered remarks on the proposed American Jobs Plan from the South Court Auditorium at the White House Wednesday. Vice President Kamala Harris will also attend.

Watch Biden's address below:

