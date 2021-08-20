'Korean Soul' Brings Powerful Performances to America's Got Talent, Gains New Platform to Honor God

Four young men from South Korea are taking the internet by storm with their gospel renditions sung in a soulful, bluesy style. And the group, called Korean Soul, just hit a home run on NBC's America's Got Talent.

You can watch their stellar audition below.

The gospel quartet is made up of members Sooyong Yoon, Shyun Lee, Jifan Lee, and Young J. The group was mostly unknown except on the internet until 2018 when they joined up with BeBe Winans on his single "Laughter."

According to Faithfully Magazine, they have more than a quarter-million followers online, and individual videos of Korean Soul — performing in a car, while out for a stroll, or in a studio — have amassed hundreds of thousands of views, such as their cover of Lee Williams' "Jesus Will Fix It (Trouble In My Way)."

The video has nearly 700,000 views.

But their appearance on America's Got Talent may just send their careers into orbit as many more people hear their beautiful, smooth harmonies for the first time.

Band member Sooyong Yoon made clear on Instagram the night before the band's AGT performance just to whom he was looking for the power to perform at his best.

"Tonight I keep remind myself the verse saying "I Am That I Am" from Exodus 3:14 which is "And God said unto Moses, I Am That I Am: and he said, Thus shalt thou say unto the children of Israel, I Am hath sent me unto you," Yoon wrote.

"I Am That I Am," It really sounds to me like "I am everything you need". And before the rehearsal, a word that came up on my mind was "Healing". Most of all on the performance tomorrow, I wanted to bring people a healing. But then another thought came upon my mind saying 'Am I deserve to bring people a healing by singing? a person like me?' Behind all the applause I saw myself who have been terrible and disappointing hiding behind the image I made. But today I came across another Bible verse 2 Corinthians 12:9.," the singer continued.

"But he said to me, "My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness. "Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ's power may rest on me..." It sounded like "You weak Sooyong who need my grace, Go and Sing and bring people that "I Am Healing" and sing to yourself "I Am Healing," the post continued.

After the group's rousing reception, Sooyong Yoon expressed his thanks for the AGT experience again on Instagram and clarified his personal "mission" in life.

"THANK YOU. What I clearly realized during the show is that I got so many people supporting me. I just tried to bring a certain message to people by singing myself but turned out that I am not able to do that without the people who love me and support me. Because I am a kind of a person who believes that God has given me a big mission but at the same time still makes lots of mistakes. I believe your loves and supports are what God prepared for me to keep going on. To keep declaring that God is the Christ. And it taught me that the journey in which we help build the Kingdom of God is something that all of us should do together in Jesus Christ not only by some special people. So I pray for my supporters and please keep praying for me, weak but wanting to glorify his name," Yoon wrote.

"Thank you so much for your supports and love," he added.

Korean Soul has survived the AGT competition so far and USA Today reports they will advance to next week's show.

But whatever happens in that competition, Korean Soul has been introduced to a great, new audience that is delighted to know they're out there. Expect wonderful things in the future from this very talented and endearing group.