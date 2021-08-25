Nashville Man Charged with Civil Rights Violations After 2019 Church Arson Spree

A Nashville man was charged Tuesday with civil rights violations for his role in the 2019 arson of four Nashville, Tennessee-area churches.

The Department of Justice announced Alan Douglas Fox, 28, was charged for setting fire to the Crievewood United Methodist Church, Crievewood Baptist Church, Saint Ignatius of Antioch Catholic Church, and Priest Lake Community Baptist Church.

The fires took place between June 17 and June 26, 2019.

Fox allegedly broke into each of the churches, setting a small fire in each building, according to the Tennessean. The churches are spread out over a 10-mile area.

Fox was also charged with carrying and using a firearm during the arson of the Crievewood Baptist Church.

He allegedly set the four churches on fire due to the "religious character" of the churches, according to the Justice Dept.

If convicted, Fox faces up to 20 years in prison for each fire and a consecutive five-year sentence for the firearms violation.

This case was investigated by the FBI, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, and the Nashville Fire Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Beth Myers and Trial Attorney Kyle Boynton of the Civil Rights Division are prosecuting the case.