President Biden to Deliver Remarks on Evacuation Efforts in Afghanistan, Will Speak Shortly

President Biden will address the nation Tuesday on the ongoing efforts to evacuate American citizens, Afghans who were employed by the U.S. government and their families, other vulnerable Afghans, and his meeting with fellow G& leaders on how our nations can support the Afghan people.

The President's address is scheduled for 12:00 pm Eastern.

Watch the President's address below:

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***