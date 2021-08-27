Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
HomepageEntertainmentNews
CBNNews.com

Pro Golfer Jimmy Stanger Launches 'Birdies For Hope' to Help Build Churches Around the World

08-27-2021
CBN News
6269828229001
CBNNEWSWATCH082721CC_HD1080_1303.999_1576
JimmyStanger
Professional golfer Jimmy Stanger. (Image credit: CBN News)
6269828229001

Professional golfer Jimmy Stanger is on the cusp of joining the PGA Tour. He's also rooted in his faith and recently launched "Birdies For Hope," a ministry in cooperation with International Cooperating Ministries and the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay that builds churches around the world. 

According to the organization's website, their first project was to build a church building in a small village rural village in rural Colombia. Now an estimated 650 people meeting weekly to worship God. 

The group's next project is San Vicente Hope Center, which is slated to be built in the city of Medellín 

Watch the full interview with Stanger on "Going The Distance" with Shawn Brown this weekend on the CBN News Channel. It airs Saturday night at 7:30 Eastern and Sunday night at 6:30 Easter on the CBN News Channel. 

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

What is faith and what does the Bible say about faith? Click here for answers.

Faith

Need prayer? We’re available 24/7. Call (800) 700-7000 or request prayer.

Learn why Truth Matters at CBN News.
CBN Partners provide hope to those who are suffering! You can help bring hope today!
Bring Hope

Did you know?

God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories