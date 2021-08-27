Pro Golfer Jimmy Stanger Launches 'Birdies For Hope' to Help Build Churches Around the World

Professional golfer Jimmy Stanger is on the cusp of joining the PGA Tour. He's also rooted in his faith and recently launched "Birdies For Hope," a ministry in cooperation with International Cooperating Ministries and the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay that builds churches around the world.

According to the organization's website, their first project was to build a church building in a small village rural village in rural Colombia. Now an estimated 650 people meeting weekly to worship God.

The group's next project is San Vicente Hope Center, which is slated to be built in the city of Medellín

Watch the full interview with Stanger on "Going The Distance" with Shawn Brown this weekend on the CBN News Channel. It airs Saturday night at 7:30 Eastern and Sunday night at 6:30 Easter on the CBN News Channel.

