Seven Soldiers Spontaneously Baptized in ‘Makeshift Tub’ at California Base

When seven soldiers said they wanted to get baptized, the military chaplains at Fort Irwin in California made it happen.

News of the spontaneous baptism was first shared in a Facebook post Monday morning by the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division.

“With no chapel or equipment to facilitate, our chaplains came together and created a makeshift tub at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin and got the job done,” the division wrote. “A fine example of Lancers being experts at their chosen field craft!”

At press time, the Army’s post had been shared more than 30,000 times, received nearly 8,000 reactions, and had almost 1,000 comments.

“This is absolutely amazing!” wrote one Facebook user. “Makes my heart happy! Thank you, chaplains, what a blessing! Welcome to the family of God! Thank you for our troops! God bless each and every one of you! I pray God’s protection around you all!”

Another added, “This is awesome! Best decision they will ever make.”

“So happy for new brothers and sisters in Christ,” commented someone else. “Thank you for all your service. There is no greater joy than putting on the armor of God!”

