'Next Level Dystopian': German Euthanasia Group Requires Those Seeking Assisted Suicide to Be Vaccinated First

Last year, Germany’s highest court overturned a five-year-old law banning physician-assisted suicide. Now, though, there is a new hurdle to euthanasia: a COVID vaccination.

One leading euthanasia group in Germany, Verein Sterbehilfe, has issued a new directive, announcing it will only help end the lives of those who have either been vaccinated against COVID-19 or fully recovered from the virus, according to The Spectator.

The group declared: “Euthanasia and the preparatory examination of the voluntary responsibility of our members willing to die require human closeness. Human closeness, however, is a prerequisite and breeding ground for coronavirus transmission. As of today, the 2G rule applies in our association, supplemented by situation-related measures, such as quick tests before encounters in closed rooms.”

Verein Sterbhilfe concluded potential clients must be inoculated against the virus based on the “difficult task of balancing the protection of our members, employees, and doctors with the practical organization of our everyday life in the association,” the Daily Mail reported.

As for the court’s decision to grant constitutional protection to euthanasia, the court stated people have “the right to a self-determined death,” going so far as to suggest legal protections for assisted suicide should not be limited to just those suffering from serious or incurable illnesses.

German politician Katrin Helling-Plahr introduced legislation to regulate physician-assisted suicide in the country, according to DW. The bill states a person seeking to end his or her life must choose to do so “out of autonomously-formed free will” and must be able to “weigh the pros and cons on a sufficient basis of assessment in a realistic manner.”

“No one should be forced to do it,” she said, “but everyone should have a right to it.”

There have been plenty of criticisms of the euthanasia group demanding vaccination before ending an individual’s life.

Lila Rose, founder and president of the pro-life group Live Action, condemned the announcement, calling it “next level dystopian.”

This is next level dystopian. https://t.co/6BVLAD2jGq — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) November 27, 2021

“We’ve reached peak irony,” added Dr. Zoe Harcombe, a health and diet researcher.

Tom Norton, a Republican running for U.S. Congress in Michigan, wrote, “Folks, you can’t make this up. The German Euthanasia Association has announced it will not assist unvaccinated patients with ending their lives over staff safety concerns.”

“Only a European progressive bureaucrat could think up such an absurd [and] ironic mandate,” commented Joseph Boot, a pastor in Toronto. “If you want to kill yourself (a constitutional right in the Volk) you need to be vaccinated!”

