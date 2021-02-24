All Over Again: Target Removes Abigail Shrier’s Book Critical of Transgender Agenda

Target has — once again — removed Abigail Shrier’s book critical of the transgender agenda from its online shop, according to the author.

This time, Shrier noted via Twitter, the move comes “without a word of explanation.”

Hey there, @AskTarget: My book, IRREVERSIBLE DAMAGE, is suddenly gone from https://t.co/NRY9T9nAfA, once again, without a word of explanation. At least have the guts to tell us why. — Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) February 24, 2021

Shrier’s book, “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters,” was first removed — and then replaced — from Target’s web store after one anonymous Twitter user condemned the title for spreading “transphobia.”

“I think the trans community deserves a response from [Target] as to why they are selling this book about the ‘transgender epidemic sweeping the country,’” wrote the critic, adding, “Trigger warning: Transphobia.”

At the time, Shrier accused Target of caving to “woke activists,” calling out “spineless corporations now determin[ing] what Americans are allowed to read.”

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

The new disappearance of “Irreversible Damage” comes just days after Amazon scrubbed Ryan T. Anderson’s book, “When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Movement,” from its store.

Anderson, president of the Ethics and Public Policy Center noted that the removal of his book came the same week the Democrat-led U.S. House of Representatives is expected to “ram through a radical transgender bill,” referring to the highly controversial Equality Act.

“Make no mistake,” he said. “Both big government and big tech can undermine human dignity and liberty, human flourishing and the common good.”

He commented Wednesday on Target’s removal of Shrier’s book:

Both Shrier and Anderson have been critical of the progressive push to fully embrace the transgender agenda.

In January, just one day after he took office, Shrier condemned President Joe Biden for signing an executive order mandating all educational institutions receiving federal funding to permit transgender females — biological males who identify as females — to compete on women’s and girls’ sports teams, to use ladies locker rooms and restrooms, and have the opportunity to apply for female-only scholarships.

Biden argued in the edict that “every person should be treated with respect and did girt and should be able to live without fear, no matter who they are or whom they love. The president’s action went on to state children “should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports.”

Shrier rebuked the policy for its sexist nature, pointing out how dangerous it will be for biological women and girls.

She said the policy “unilaterally eviscerates women’s sports,” adding, “Any educational institution that receives federal funding must admit biologically male athletes to women’s teams, women’s scholarships, etc.”

“A new glass ceiling was just placed over girls,” she warned.

Anderson, for his part, pointed out just how short-lived Biden’s promise to pursue “unity” was, writing that, the very same day the president promised “healing,” he issued an executive order “mandating that males be allowed inside female-only spaces and take places on female sports teams.”