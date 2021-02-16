Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
HomepageUSNews
CBNNews.com

Salvation Army Stepping in to Meet Urgent Needs as Massive Winter Storm Knocks Out Power for Millions

02-16-2021
CBN News
6232785651001
CBNNEWSWATCH2PM021621CC_HD1080_162.599_394
salvationarmystorm
Bethany Fischer, right, rests her head on the shoulder of her husband Nic, while staying at a church warming center Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
6232785651001

Accuweather meteorologists say parts of the country that are already struggling from snow and ice storms will get a second wallop this week.  

The next storm will cover a 2,000-mile-long stretch from Texas to Maine during the middle and latter part of this week, possibly bringing another six to twelve inches of snow.    

It also carries with it a threat of more icing conditions, making things miserable for people at home and those who have to drive. It also brings with it the possibility of extended power outages.

During an interview with CBN News on Tuesday, Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, the national commander of the Salvation Army, talked about how his organization is helping people who've been hit hard by the polar vortex.

Hodder says the Salvation Army has 7,600 locations around the country. That's almost one location in every zip code of the United States. He told CBN News his organization is helping people by opening or assisting with a number of cold weather shelters and warming centers. They are also distributing hot food through the Army's mobile canteens and existing facilities. 

The Salvation Army is also distributing winter clothing to individuals as well as feeding emergency responders and providing transportation to people who are stranded. 

Watch Commissioner Hodder's interview from Tuesday's CBN's Newswatch above.  Newswatch is seen weekdays on the CBN News Channel

***As certain voices are censored and free speech platforms shut down, be sure to sign up for CBN News emails and the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving news from a Christian Perspective.***

Would you like resources to help you navigate the important issues in this article? Click on any of the topics below:

Faith Fear

Need prayer? We’re available 24/7. Call (800) 700-7000 or request prayer.

Learn why Truth Matters at CBN News.
CBN Partners provide hope to those who are suffering! You can help bring hope today!
Bring Hope

Did you know?

God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories