Georgia Senate Runoff Results: John Ossoff (D) and David Perdue (R)

It's decision day for Georgia, and the impact on the rest of the country will be huge. Voters are making history as they determine who will control the US Senate for the next two years in much-anticipated runoff elections

In the race between Democrat challenger John Ossoff and Republican Sen. David Perdue, The Associated Press is reporting with 83% of the ballots counted, Perdue is leading with 51.28% and 1,875,866 votes to Ossoff's 48.72% and 1,782,045 votes.

While Perdue has been holding a solid lead, some election experts say votes from dark blue regions like Atlanta still haven't been counted.

The two Senate races could be very close and the full results may not be known for days since counties have to count large numbers of mail-in ballots.

Absentee ballots must be received by the close of polls to be counted. Military and overseas ballots postmarked by Tuesday and received by Friday will be counted, and absentee voters also have until Friday to fix any problems so their votes can be part of the final tally.

To see the latest election results as they come in, go to the AP Election Results 2021 located on the CBN News Elections page.

