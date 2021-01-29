Harbinger Author, Messianic Rabbi Jonathan Cahn Reissues George Washington's Prophetic Warning for Biden and America

Messianic Rabbi Jonathan Cahn, author of the bestselling prophetic books The Harbinger series including last year's The Harbinger II: The Return, says America is standing at its most critical moment, and he's calling out President Biden in the process.

In a 13-minute on-camera video released to social media, Cahn shares a prophetic warning, saying America will suffer the spiritual consequences if Biden doesn't modern his political agenda.

Cahn begins by citing George Washington's prophetic warning to America that he gave during the very first presidential address to the nation.

"The propitious smiles of heaven cannot be expected on a nation that disregards the eternal rules of order and right that heaven itself has ordained," Washington said 232 years ago.

Cahn explains, "In other words, if America followed the ways of God, his eternal rules of order and right, the blessings of God would remain upon it. But if America should ever depart from the ways of God, then his blessings would be removed from the land."

This week, Cahn reflected on the disturbing scenes in our nation's Capitol over the past few weeks.

"Jan. 20, 2021, another presidential inauguration takes place in the nation's capital city named after that first president that has become a military zone. For the first time in American history, a presidential inauguration is devoid of people. Instead of a jubilant crowd, 25,000 American troops stand guard over the National Mall in which flags stand-in for the missing people," he continued. "And barbed wire surrounds the halls of American government. There is no war. There is no overt threat from beyond its borders. Rather the threat comes from within."

"Division infects the land as does a plague that's kept its citizens masked and locked in their houses as the nation's functioning for the large part has been paralyzed," Cahn noted. "For months, America's cities have seen protests, riots, doors, and windows shuttered, buildings set on fire. And the nation's most revered edifice of government, the Capitol building, taken over by an angry mob with the nation's leaders fleeing for safety."

"And so the prophetic warning that was given on that day, that first inauguration, the smiles of heaven are being removed from the land," the best-selling author explained. "And so the question must be asked. Have we then disregarded the eternal rules of order and right that heaven has ordained?"

Cahn believes the answer is clearly "yes".

"America, as did ancient Israel at the height of its prosperity, has turned away from God," Cahn said. "We've driven Him out of our public squares, out of the schools of our children, out of our culture, out of our lives. And as did ancient Israel, in place of his absence, we've let in other gods and have served them. We've rejected his ways and embraced the ways of immorality. We've called evil good and good evil."

America Chooses Abortion Instead of Life



Cahn contends abortion of the innocent unborn is at the center of America's rejection of God's principles.

"And as did ancient Israel, we've lifted up the most innocent among us, our babies, and shed their blood. Israel sacrificed thousands of its children. We've sacrificed millions, tens of millions of unborn children who are not here this day, this Inaugural Day, because we took their lives and their silent screams ascend to heaven. And their blood is on our hands," he continued. "We pass down rulings from Washington, D.C. that war against the eternal laws of heaven on human life, human nature, gender, marriage. We've indoctrinated our children against the ways of God."

Cahn reminds Americans that we have done what we were warned not to do, but still so many are confused about why the blessings of heaven are being removed from our land, leaving us to face violence and destructive division.

Cahn's Challenge to Biden

Cahn asks President Biden, "You have called for unity and peace. But how can a nation have unity and peace, when it wars against the very foundation on which it stands? How can a nation have unity and peace when it has turned against the God who brought it into existence? And it has turned."

"How can a nation have unity and peace when we have no unity and peace with God," he said. "We are a house divided against itself and a house divided against itself cannot stand."

He then challenged Biden about "placing his left hand on the Bible, the Word of God," and then with his right hand signing laws into existence that "war against his Word."

"How can you place one hand on the Word that ordains human life as sacred, and in the image of God from conception, and then with the other hand, sign laws into existence that will promulgate the killing of that human life of those children?" the prophetic author asked. "How can you invoke the name of God in your oath, and lay your hand upon his Word, and then implement laws that will suppress the going forth of his Word, that will censor his Word, and those who would advance it?"

Cahn then asks Biden how does one do such things and still name oneself as a believer in God and a follower of Jesus.

"How does one sign the sign of the Cross and sign decrees raging against what God has so clearly set forth in his Word concerning life and death, holiness and sin, righteousness and immorality, good and evil?" he asked. "To you, Mr. President and all who have joined you in this agenda, from the vice president to the leaders of the Senate and the House, and all who sit in halls of power, and have embraced this agenda, heed this warning. This day will pass. The applause of men will fade. This administration will inevitably be over. This world will pass away but you will stand before God and give account. For it is written in His Word that we will each stand before God and give account."

Watch Cahn's Message to Joe Biden and America below:

