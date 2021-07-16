CBN's Operation Blessing Partners Bring Water to People in Kenya During Drought

CBN's Operation Blessing is helping people facing disasters around the world.

Six-year-old Mosoni lives in an area in Kenya hit by a severe drought. Her mother, a farmworker, struggled to provide for her children.

She was only able to get just a little water and sometimes they had nothing to eat.

"I woke up at sunrise to fetch water. I came back midday with only a little water. At times, the drought was so severe we went to bed without any food," the mother told Operation Blessing.

Mosoni said her stomach and head hurt so much she thought she would die. She prayed to God to send them food.

Then, thanks to Operation Blessing's partners, Mosoni and her family were enrolled in the OB school near them.

The young girl gets free education and two meals a day.

In addition, a water system was constructed near the school, so the families in the community have access to fresh, clean water year-round.

Mosoni's mother also joined Operation Blessing's agriculture program so she can provide for her family once again. Now she sells milk from her goats to create income.

"Now, even during the drought, we have food. Mosoni taught us how to pray. And every time we eat together, we thank God for our food, said Mosoni's mother. Mosoni also thanked Operation Blessing's partners, saying "Thank you for loving us, and for helping us!"

