The Great American Parent Pushback Against Critical Race Theory: School Board Recall Efforts Surge Across U.S.

By now you've seen the viral videos of parents of all races and ethnic backgrounds across the country speaking out against Critical Race Theory (CRT) being taught in their local school districts.

Parents have been arguing in droves that a controversial CRT-based education is divisive and damaging to their children. They've made their opposition known to school administrators, principals, teachers, and even members of their local school boards.

For speaking out, some of these parents have been slandered, discredited, and in some cases, even insulted on national news broadcasts.

Now, these moms and dads are pushing back.

Axios reports efforts to recall school board members are surging across the nation due to plans to implement CRT in elementary and high schools. Parents are also still fuming over pandemic lockdowns and mask requirements. Just halfway through the year, there are at least 51 local recall efforts currently underway, targeting at least 130 elected members of those school boards.

According to Ballotpedia, a non-partisan website that tracks election information, that's twice the annual average for school board recall efforts.

In comparison, the website noted during a 14-year period, they only covered an average of 23 recall efforts against an average of 52 school board members each year.

The reasons listed for the current recalls include bad behavior, mismanagement of funds, conflicts with district administrators or teachers, refusing to listen to their constituents, and violating open meetings laws.

California leads the nation with 22 current recall efforts. Arizona and Idaho have six and four recall efforts respectively, according to Axios.

Libby Emmons, writing for The Post Millennial observed: "Education, entertainment, and mainstream media, all chant the same call and response, they all tell the same narrative. They each espouse the talking points of the far left, parroted by the Biden administration."

"Americans hear, daily, from celebrities, politicians, pundits, sports figures, that white people are oppressors and black people are victims, and that these wrongs must be intentionally and forcefully redressed, that historical wrongs must be righted by 21st-century students, educators, and citizens," she added.

"If you are a parent who doesn't like the ideology being peddled to your children, what are your options?" Emmons asked.

The National Education Association (NEA) has now entered the fray on the side of CRT. This past weekend, the country's largest teachers union, supported by President Biden, is pressing forward with divisive educational principles that reduce students to their race, ascribe characteristics to students based on race alone, and lessen educational standards, The Post Millennial reports.

As CBN News reported last month, in Loudoun County, Virginia, concerned parents believe public school board members are censoring free speech and discriminating against students based on race. It was the latest in a series of showdowns between outraged parents and a school board that they believe is indoctrinating children with leftist ideology.

A black mother told school board members, "CRT is racist, it's abusive, it discriminates against one's color."

Patti Menders is among those who insist students are being targeted with a political agenda.

"My parents escaped from Communist Cuba in 1961, and I was taught at a very young age what to look for in socialism. What do they do? They go right to the children," Menders told CBN News.

In Carmel, New York, a parent accused the school district of "trying to poison our children's minds, teaching them things that they have no right to be taught in school."

A new poll taken in June shows most Americans oppose critical race theory, and at least 22 states have either introduced legislation to ban it or have already banned it.

Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis said, "It's offensive to the taxpayer to ask them to fund critical race theory, teaching kids to hate each other and hate their country."

In his new book Fault Lines, Pastor Voddie Baucham calls the new anti-racism movement, of which critical race theory is at the center, "a cult."

"It has its own cosmology, it has its own saints, it has its own law. What it doesn't have is the Gospel because there is no grace in anti-racism. There is no forgiveness. There is no restoration," Baucham said.