Did You Miss the Solar Eclipse This Morning? Here It Is

While most of the U.S. wasn’t able to see this year’s first solar eclipse, some people who live on the East Coast were able to catch a glimpse of the so-called “ring of fire.”
The eclipse was most visible in Canada, Greenland, and Russia.
But don’t worry — we’ve got you covered.
The eclipse began in Ontario, Canada, at sunrise and ended in southeastern Siberia, according to USA Today. In total, the phenomenon lasted for about an hour and 40 minutes.
A total eclipse will not be visible in the U.S. again until April 8, 2024.
