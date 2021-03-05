TN Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Make ‘Amazing Grace’ Sung by Dolly Parton Official State Hymn

Tennessee lawmakers proposed a bill this month that would make Dolly Parton’s rendition of the beloved “Amazing Grace” the official state hymn.

The bipartisan bill — introduced by state Rep. Mike Sparks (R) and Sen. Raumesh Akbari (D) — describes Parton’s version of the hymn as among the “songs of historic significance that have influenced this state,” WVLT-TV reported.

The Christian hymn — first published in 1779 with the words written in 1772 by English poet and clergy member John Newton — has been covered by a whole host of recording artists, ranging from Aretha Franklin and Elvis Presley to John Legend and Reba McEntire.

Newton worked on a slave trade ship in the 1700s. But, over time, and because of a profound conversion to Christianity, he realized the evils of slavery and became an abolitionist. The song “Amazing Grace” tells the story of his journey to redemptive faith in Jesus Christ.

The bill went on to state Newton’s hymn has become “one of the most celebrated songs in modern history,” adding its words tell the story of a man who changed “from a merchant and slaver to a man of faith” who used the rest of his life “to speak out against slavery.”

This new proposal comes not long after Parton, 75, told Tennessee lawmakers she would like them to dismiss a bill that would call for a statue of the renowned entertainer to be erected on state Capitol grounds in Nashville.

While she was “honored and humbled” by the gesture, she told the politicians who proposed the legislation that she does not “think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time.”

“I hope, though, that somewhere down the road, several years from now, or perhaps after I’m gone, if you still feel I deserve it, then I’m certain I will stand proud in our great State Capitol as a grateful Tennessean,” she said. “In the meantime, I’ll continue to try to do good work to make this great state proud.”

Parton has gained quite a bit of positive attention over the last year. She garnered nationwide notoriety in 2020 when she donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, whose researchers helped develop the Moderna vaccination against COVID-19.

Earlier this week, Parton received her first dose of the inoculation.

Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/38kJrDzLqC — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021

