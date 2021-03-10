With Evangelist Luis Palau on Doorstep of Eternity, 2,000+ Turn to Christ as Son Andrew Spreads Gospel in FL Festival

Even though the family of Luis Palau announced last week the world-renowned evangelist's health was failing and he had entered hospice care, his son Andrew Palau showed the work to spread the gospel continues by holding an evangelistic festival last weekend in Brevard County, Florida.

The free two-day festival was held Saturday and Sunday at the Space Coast Daily Park. The festival, called Space Coast CityFest, had been in the works for more than three years with more than 200 churches and non-profit organizations participating.

The festival featured performances by award-winning Christian music artists including Zach Williams, Casting Crowns, Mac Powell, Mandisa, Andy Mineo, Social Club Misfits, and illusionist John Michael Hinton.

Attractions also included a Family Fun Stage and action sports demonstrations from several well-known skateboard, BMX, and freestyle motocross athletes.

Andrew Palau shared a message of hope and faith in Jesus Christ on both nights of the festival. You can watch his message here.

Palau also led multiple outreaches and gatherings throughout the region during "festival week." Events included prison outreaches, a first responders breakfast, an evangelistic luncheon for civic and business leaders, and two gatherings for women led by Wendy Palau, according to the Luis Palau Association website.

The festival's organizers reported more than 2,000 people made a decision to give their lives to Christ during the weekend event. In addition, thousands of people were reached during the accompanying weeklong campaign, along with tens of thousands watching the multiple live streams of festival events.

The festival marked 14 years since the Luis Palau Association last came to Florida. The association's website noted the last campaign in 2007 was led by Andrew's father, evangelist Luis Palau, and established many long-term relationships within the community.

The Palau Association reports with the Space Coast CityFest acting as a catalyst, it has also been providing opportunities for the churches of Brevard County to set aside differences and unite in service. In an effort that has come to be known as CityServe Brevard, the churches are focusing on several areas of need including foster care and adoption, school partnerships, ending homelessness and hunger, helping at-risk families and neighborhood revitalization, and bringing awareness to the opioid crisis and mental health. For more information about CityServe Brevard, visit www.cityservebrevard.org.