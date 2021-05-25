Crenshaw Defends Space Commander, Ousted for Opposing Marxism: Military Not for Training Social Justice Warriors

The Space Force commander who was ousted for speaking out against critical race theory and Marxism in the military is getting a second look by the Air Force Inspector General. Plus, Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier is also gaining some new allies for his reinstatement from several Republican lawmakers.

Lohmeier, commander of the 11th Space Warning Squadron at Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado, was removed by Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting, head of the Space Force's operations command, on May 14, according to the Air Force Times. Lohmeier was reassigned to another job on the same base.

The lieutenant commander's comments were made during a podcast called "Information Operation" which was recorded and posted earlier this month. Lohmeier was a guest on the program promoting his self-published book titled Irresistible Revolution: Marxism's Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military.

Now 24 Republican lawmakers have sent a letter to the acting secretary of the U.S. Space Force demanding Lohmeier be reinstated, according to Fox News.

"Space Force Guardians conduct can't-fail missions twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week: we cannot allow temporary political appointees at the Department of Defense who are ideologically motivated to purge those men and women in uniform who do not agree with the cultural or political fads of the moment," the letter read.

Congressional Republicans like U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) have also used social media to support Lohmeier.

"We need to be preparing our warriors to fight and win battles, not how to be SJWs," Crenshaw tweeted. "Far-left critical race theory is taught while speaking out against MARXISM is punished?? Share this. Don't let this story slip away."

Now, Lohmeier's case has attracted the attention of Sen. James Inhofe (R-OK), the senior Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, The Washington Times reports.

Inhofe agrees with his fellow Republican lawmakers who claim the Department of Defense (DoD) has developed a politicized environment. So much so, the DoD is now turning on service members who make conservative or traditional statements.

"I have many questions about how the AirForce has handled the case of Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier," Inhofe told the Times. "Members of our military should not only be able to speak out against Marxism but they should be encouraged to do so — as long as they follow the rules and laws already in place."

In an interview with Fox News, the lieutenant commander said he wasn't being partisan when he spoke out against Marxism.

"I don't believe I was being partisan. It is not politically partisan to expose or attack critical race theory or Marxism," Lohmeier said.

"The reason I say that is because critical race theory and Marxism are antithetical to American values," he explained. "Critical race theory fuels narratives that attack America's founding documents."

In his article for the Washington Times, Mike Glenn writes, Lohmeier's firing provides "Exhibit A for those with questions of whether political correctness, 'critical race theory' and anti-conservative biases are finding a home at the Pentagon."