Election Questions: New GA Audit Checks for Fake Ballots, Dominion Machines in PA Primary Mislabel GOP Ballots as Dems

Even as a 2020 election audit has been underway in Arizona, a new audit is kicking off in Georgia and fresh questions are being asked about voting machines in a new Pennsylvania primary.

In Georgia's most populous county, a judge agreed on Friday to unseal absentee ballots to allow for an audit of November election results.

Henry County Superior Court Judge Brian Amero said the specifics of the audit of more than 145,000 absentee ballots from Fulton County would be outlined in a future order, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The ruling stems from a lawsuit against the county that alleges evidence of fraudulent ballots and improper counting. The judge said he'll order county officials to scan the ballots and produce high-resolution images. The plaintiffs plan to use those images to determine whether the ballots were completed by hand or machine to determine their legitimacy, the newspaper reported.

The plaintiffs, nine Georgia voters, will pay for the audit, according to the Journal-Constitution.

State and federal officials have repeatedly said there was no evidence of systemic fraud in the 2020 election.

Georgia election results were certified months ago, and this audit reportedly cannot change the results. Before certification, the state did a full hand recount of the presidential race to satisfy a new audit requirement in state law. Another recount, in which the ballots were run through scanners to be tallied again, was done at the request of former Republican President Donald Trump's campaign.

Those other recounts sought to determine if the ballots were counted correctly by the scanners, but the new audit seeks to answer the question of whether those paper ballots were legitimate, to begin with.

Dominion Voting Machine Questions in PA Primary: 'Coding Error' or 'Human Error'

Meanwhile in Pennsylvania, Dominion Voting Systems, the company plagued by election fraud allegations following the 2020 presidential election, said on Monday that "human error" was to blame after Dominion machines in a Pennsylvania county failed to display Republican ballots on electronic screens at polling places during a May 18th primary.

The Times Leader reports Nicole Nollette, Dominion's executive vice president of operations, said "human error" caused the data entry typographical mistake in the heading at the top of each ballot in Luzerne County's primary.

"Dominion deeply regrets the confusion this error caused," Nollette said.

Nollette's announcement contradicts Director of Elections Bob Morgan, who said last week a "coding error" from within Dominion caused the mishap during local primary elections last Tuesday, according to the Washington Examiner.

Fox56.com reported Republican ballots were mislabeled as Democrat on the top of voting screens, impacting all Republican ballots in the county. The ballots would print out as Republican, even though they appeared to be Democrat on the screen.

In response, election officials allowed all Republican voters to cast a provisional or emergency ballot.

Located in northeastern Pennsylvania, Luzerne County's Board of Elections said every Republican vote was counted correctly, according to the television station.

However, some county officials called for a third-party audit of the ballots, citing credibility issues, according to the Examiner.

"These machines — their credibility is lost," said Election Board member Missy Thomas on Monday. "The system is compromised."

County administrative services division head David Parsnik took a different stance.

"We will learn from this, and we will move forward," he said.

Dominion also admitted the same type of error has happened before in other specific elections, according to Fox56.com.