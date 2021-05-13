Giving Them 'Faith for the Journey': High School Grads to be Honored Sunday with National Senior Sendoff

All high school seniors, their families, and their churches are invited to a special virtual event this Sunday to celebrate as graduates close one chapter of their lives and prepare to embark on a new exciting season.

The virtual event titled Faith for the Journey is an online celebration event that will feature performances, spoken word, and inspirational testimonies from some of your favorite Christian artists and speakers of this generation. Every Campus encourages high school graduates to seek the Lord and pursue gospel communities during their transition from high school to college.

The event will be streamed at 8:00 pm Eastern Sunday across all of CBN's platforms, including the CBN News Channel, CBNNews.com, CBN News YouTube Channel, and the CBN News Facebook page. It will also be available on the CBN News app.

The CBN News Channel will also re-air the event at 11:00 pm Eastern Sunday.

The event is sponsored by EveryCampus in cooperation with Interlinc, Campus Alliance partners, churches, and others who care about revival and ministry to students and faculty across the country.

Some of the artists to be featured at the event include two-time GRAMMY award-winning duo for KING & COUNTRY, and Grammy award-winning American Christian hip hop recording artist, music producer, songwriter, and author TobyMac.

New England Patriots Wide Receiver Matthew Slater will share his personal testimony. And author, speaker, and college English professor Heather Holleman will also share an inspiring message for graduating high school seniors to make God part of their academic future.

You can find more information about the event at NationalSeniorSendoff.com.

Watch the National Senior Sendoff announcement below: