'OUTRAGE‼️' Biden Might Give $450K to These Illegal Migrants, and That's More Than Some 9/11 Victim's Families Got

Another migrant caravan is heading toward the U.S.-Mexico border. Primarily made up of people from Central American countries, the caravan set out last week with about 2,000 migrants, growing to reportedly around 4,000.

Fox News reported thousands in the caravan rejected an offer of humanitarian visas from Mexico, deciding instead to go on to the U.S. border.

The Mexican National Institute of Migration said in a statement that it offered humanitarian visas to women and children in the caravan, but said the offer was rejected by leaders of the caravan which departed from southern Mexico last week.

The caravan first formed as a protest and organizers said the goal was to march to Mexico City to pressure the government to resolve the immigration crisis in the south. However, the majority of those walking appear to have their sights set on the United States.

Luis García Villagran, of the Center for Human Dignity, a nongovernmental group in Tapachula, Mexico, involved in organizing the march, said the plan was to demand everyone receive permanent residency when they arrive in Mexico City.

"I think even I want to go to the United States because of the conditions this country is in, so Joe Biden can embrace me," Villagran told the Associated Press. "Obviously everyone wants to go to the United States."

Biden Admin Considers Giving $450,000 Per Person to Settle Illegal Migrants Lawsuits

As this latest group of illegal migrants heads toward the U.S., the Biden administration is considering offering immigrant families that were separated during the Trump administration around $450,000 per person in compensation according to the Wall Street Journal.

The newspaper reported Thursday the total payout could be more than a billion dollars as the U.S. Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services work to resolve lawsuits filed on behalf of illegal migrants who say the government's treatment caused them mental anguish.

A range of payouts is being sought in the 940 lawsuits with an average demand of roughly $3.4 million per family.

Settlement negotiations continue with attorneys for both sides hoping to reach a deal by the end of this month.

On Sunday, President Biden, attending the G20 leaders' summit in Rome, Italy, appeared to ignore a question from Fox News regarding the plan to pay illegal border crossers who were separated. Instead of answering the question, Biden looked away and scratched his head.

Meanwhile, Republicans and others hotly criticized the idea, saying it will make the worst border crisis in U.S. history even worse.

Some pointed out the migrants would receive more compensation than some 9/11 victims families or Gold Star families whose loved ones lost their lives in defense of the country.

U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) responded to the Journal's report, tweeting: "Biden wants to pay illegal immigrants $450,000 for their hardship while breaking our laws. For perspective, if a service member is killed in action, their next of kin gets an insurance payment of $400,000."

"Let that sink in," he added.

Biden wants to pay illegal immigrants $450,000 for their hardship while breaking our laws. For perspective, if a service member is killed in action, their next of kin gets an insurance payment of $400,000. Let that sink in. https://t.co/J3kuhDhyD5 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) October 28, 2021

On Friday, Crenshaw followed his tweet, writing: "There's no way we should settle in court like this. The US government should go to trial and fight it and win. This obscene payment amount is completely unjustifiable in these circumstances."

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR) called the potential move by the administration, "Insanity."

"Insanity. Rewarding illegal immigrants with hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars is the ULTIMATE insult to law-abiding citizens," Womack wrote.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said it was "just another way President Biden is putting America last."

"Lawyers in his own administration admit payouts to illegal immigrants could be more than the families of the fallen from 9/11 received," he said. "Disgraceful."

Yet another way President Biden is putting America last: Lawyers in his own administration admit payouts to illegal immigrants could be more than the families of the fallen from 9/11 received. Disgraceful. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) October 29, 2021

Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC) said he just about fell out of his chair when he read the Journal's report.

"For the sake of our country, I hope this reporting is in error," he tweeted. "This would be an OUTRAGE‼️"

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IOWA) also chimed in on social media.

"UNACCEPTABLE Report says Biden admin considering payments of 450k per person 2ppl who crossed the border ILLEGALLY Those are taxpayers dollars We should not be paying anything to ppl who break our laws," Grassley wrote.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***