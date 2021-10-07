Displaying 30+ Stories
Is There a Connection Between Suicide Among Teens and Social Media? Experts Say 'Yes'

10-07-2021
CBN News
SumOfUs erected a seven-foot visual protest outside the US Capitol depicting Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg surfing as young women are hurt by his social media outlets (Eric Kayne/AP Images for SumofUS)
Facebook and its affiliated social media sites like Instagram are under scrutiny, especially when it comes to their influence on adolescents.

CBN News anchor Efrem Graham talked with media analyst Dr. Ted Baehr about the growing concern over social media and suicide among teens.

"Facebook is such a dominant force," Baehr said. "These are serious issues. It gets people hooked and it plays into their fears and frustrations."

Baehr explained there are literally hundreds of thousands of studies showing that kids are extremely vulnerable in the teenage years because that's the self-esteem years. 

"So it's nice to see people coming together and saying 'This is a gigantic issue and we've got to protect our kids," he said.

CLICK ABOVE: Watch the full CBN News interview with Dr. Ted Baehr. 

