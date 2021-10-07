MUST SEE PHOTOS: Students Across US Participate in 'Bring Your Bible to School Day'

Students across the country went to school Thursday, carrying more than just their homework and their school books. Some of them found a creative way to demonstrate their faith by bringing their Bible to school.

They were participating in the annual "Bring Your Bible to School Day."

Bring your Bible to school day. pic.twitter.com/ah5kttPgk9 — Monteagle Elementary (@MonteagleEleme1) October 7, 2021

Students attending public and private schools – and even those who are homeschooled – took part in the event.

Thanks to Dr. John Matthews and Rev. Nathan Morris of First Baptist Church Hazlehurst for speaking to our students during Elementary Chapel today! Many of our students also participated in National Bring Your Bible to School Day. pic.twitter.com/u2bhWjVLbY — Copiah Academy (@Copiah_Colonels) October 7, 2021

Sponsored by Focus on the Family, the initiative encourages Christian students to speak God's truth with those around them by bringing their Bible and sharing His Word.

Nearly 515,000 students participated in the event last year in over 50,000 U.S. schools.

Focus on the Family Program Manager Bret Eckelberry said the annual campaign "opens doors for students to talk to their friends about the gospel. It connects them with other believers in their school. And it allows them to celebrate their religious freedoms in the United States."

Many Christian celebrities have partnered with Focus on the Family in the past to promote Bring Your Bible to School Day, including Skillet frontman John Cooper, Duck Dynasty's Sadie Robertson Huff, singer Tauren Wells, and the rock band Newsboys.

Trail Life USA, a Christ-centered scouting organization for boys, also promoted the event as a way for young boys to strengthen their relationship with Christ.

"Many young people are looking for ways to start a conversation about faith; they just aren't sure how to begin," said Trail Life CEO, Mark Hancock. "Bring Your Bible to School Day is a great opportunity to do that."

Trail Life said they're honored to work with Focus on the Family by encouraging their 30,000+ scouts to participate.

Focus on the Family's Vice President of Parenting and Youth, Dr. Daniel Huerta told CBN News the event spreads a message of love and hope to everyone which is crucial in these current times.

Heather emailed CBN News this photo of her son and husband carrying their Bibles.

"This is a time when our nation needs a message of hope, a message of unity, a message that brings love for your neighbor... encouraging and wanting to pray for another person instead of having divisive, argumentative words. We have loving, encouraging words for other people," he explained.

"This is an opportunity for kids to live out their freedoms that they may not know about in the public school. You can pray there. You can bring your Bible. You can gather around and pray for one another, read the Bible together during the school day," he said.

