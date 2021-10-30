'The Chosen' Christmas Movie Breaks More Records for the Series Even Before Its Release

The world's number one crowd funding series 'The Chosen' began sales for its Christmas special on the birth of Jesus.

It's the first of the series franchise to go to the big screen. It will play nationwide via Fathom Events.

Tickets were first offered during a livestream Tuesday night from series Creator, Writer and Director, Dallas Jenkins. Following the live stream, tickets are still available at Fathom Events' website.

Demand was so great producers and event planners had to expand their reach.

Christmas With The Chosen: The Messengers broke Fathom Events' record with $1.5 million in sales in the first 12 hours," said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events.

"Originally slated to premiere in 1079 theaters, we've already added 450+ locations and thousands of screens to satisfy demand, and anticipate these numbers will continue to grow," he continued.

Nutt says he expects the movie to be the biggest hit of the season.

"'Christmas With The Chosen: The Messengers will be the Christmas event of 2021, and we are elated to bring it to the big screen so it may be seen by audiences nationwide," said Fathom CEO Nutt.

"When we decided to do a special Christmas episode, we knew it would be the ideal moment to get this on the big screen," said Dallas Jenkins. "It's the first chance Chosen fans have had to gather all over the country, so we intend to make it worth it. And with all the incredible musicians assembled, this is a perfect event for inviting friends."

Some of those Christian artists and groups include Phil Wickham, Maverick City Music, For King and Country, Brandon Lake, Cain, Leanna Crawford, Jordan Feliz, Matt Maher and more.

Shot entirely in secret, Christmas With The Chosen: The Messengers shows the birth of Christ through the eyes of Mary and Joseph and features actors from 'The Chosen' series including Austin Reed Alleman (Nathaniel), Giavani Cairo (Thaddeus), Luke Dimyan (Judas), Lara Silva (Eden).

Details for the opening on December 1 across the nation are at TheChosen.tv/Christmas.

'The Chosen' television series, produced by Loaves & Fishes Productions and distributed by Angel Studios, completed a second season earlier this year and remains the No.1 highest crowd-funded project ever.

Producers report it is consistantly ranked in the top 20 entertainment apps and has already been translated into 50 languages. It's free to watch and is funded by viewers choosing to "pay it forward" after watching with a gift toward future seasons.