Time for 'a Transformational Revival': Bishop Wellington Boone Calls for 10/10 Gathering at VA Beach's Rock Church

It's time to resist the devil who's come to steal, kill and destroy and get ready for a worldwide revival. That's the rallying cry of Bishop Wellington Boone, who's calling for a 10-hour consecration gathering Sunday, Oct. 10 at Rock Church in Virginia Beach, Va.

Boone told CBN's Prayer Link it's time for believers to get ready because God is getting ready to do things that will amaze us.

"To me, America is saying, 'God we got this,' and the Lord is saying, 'OK, let me see you.' And what you see now is a nation that has not cried out to God and also where consecration is missing," he said.

CBN News asked Boone, "You say signs are indicating that God is ready to do things that will amaze us. What makes you so sure of this?"

"Revival has never come around our convenience, it's always come around our sacrifice," he replied. "And right now, where darkness fills the earth and gross darkness is apparent, God says, 'That's when I lift up a banner.' God's never done great things through masses. He always does them through a remnant. I believe there are remnants of people crying out to God now because he seems to be the only solution."

"The only thing we know for sure right now is nobody seems to know what to do, God is saying…'I do!'" he added.

CBN News asked the bishop, "Consecration means to 'make holy' or dedicate to a higher purpose. What does it say to God when believers come together for a 'consecrated service' like the one you're calling for on 10/10?"

"I think what he's going to do is give people the renewed confidence that when God is on their side and they are on assignment, nothing is going to take them down," Boone noted. "This next revival is not just a gathering or a meeting, it's a transformational revival. In other words, what we are becoming in God is greater than what we're going through."

Boone said he's planning for the consecration gathering to take place on the 10th day of the 10th month at 10:00 a.m. for 10 hours.

When asked about the significance of 10 and the scripture them for the event, Boone answered, "John 10:10. 'The thief comes to steal, kill and destroy.' We saw all the people who died because of COVID. Relationships have been stolen. Divorce is at an all-time high. We've seen the tragedies of the fires, the earthquakes, the hurricanes, and whole churches have been canceled while Jesus says, I'm saying when we consecrate ourselves to God, we see the potential greater than the challenge."

This is not a conference with big-name speakers, but a day to gather to hear the word, pray and wait on the Lord, and Boone has great expectations of what God will do.

"In those 10 hours, I believe the Holy Spirit is going to come upon us so that it won't be questionable whether we are walking in the things of God or not."

The 10/10 gathering at Rock Church is free and open to all believers. For more information about the event, go to wellingtonboone.com

If you can't attend in person, the church will be live streaming the conference on its website and Facebook page beginning at 10:00 am on Sunday, Oct. 10.

