Conservatives Outraged Over Biden's Vaccine Mandates, Democrats Remain Silent

Conservatives are outraged over President Biden's executive orders mandating that roughly two-thirds of all American workers be vaccinated.

Democrats remain silent on the issue.

Heritage Action for America, an organization dedicated to restoring conservative principles to America, told CBN News the executive branch needs to be held accountable for these sweeping orders. More than a dozen GOP governors oppose the mandates, calling them unconstitutional.

Lindsey Curnutte, press secretary for the Heritage Action for America agrees with the governors.

"What we see this as is a fundamental assault on our rights as outlined by the Constitution," she explained. "After months of Joe Biden during the campaign trail saying he's not going to implement the vaccine mandate, here he is implementing the vaccine mandate for hundreds of millions of American workers. Democrats have been saying they are the party of "my body, my choice," but Joe Biden has effectively told hundreds of millions of women what to do with their bodies by implementing this vaccine mandate."

"So this is a great assault on our rights, and it's great to really see a lot of governors stand up and say, 'I'm standing against this. I'm protecting my constituents," Curnutte noted.

On Thursday, Biden announced sweeping vaccine requirements for as many as 100 million Americans in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. Some businesses have already spoken out against the orders, and Curnutte agrees companies should not follow it.

"I have determined that ensuring the health and safety of the federal workforce and the efficiency of the civil service requires immediate action to protect the federal workforce and individuals interacting with the federal workforce," President Biden said.

The orders would affect about 80 million Americans and about 17 million healthcare workers that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid are included.

Watch CBN News' full interview with Heritage Action for America's Lindsay Curnutte above.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***