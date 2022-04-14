Join CBN for Garden Tomb Easter Sunrise Service from Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, Israel – As Christians worldwide celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, you too can celebrate from the city where it happened.

CBN has partnered with the Garden Tomb Association to broadcast its Easter Sunrise Service to viewers around the world. The Garden Tomb is the site where some believe the Resurrection took place.

Watch the service LIVE on Sunday, April 17 at 2 a.m. ET at EasterSunriseService.com or the CBN Family App. Later on Easter Sunday, the service will be available on demand.

Join us as we remember the angel's message on Easter morning 2,000 years ago: "He is not here. He is risen from the dead!"

