'Truly Going the Extra Mile!' Heartwarming Post of Cop Preparing Meal for Local Resident Goes Viral

Police officers are dispatched to all sorts of service calls but rarely are they seen cooking a meal for someone.

Officer Andrew Brooks with Connecticut's Middletown Police Department did just that when he responded to the home of a man who was having a "rough week."

As Brooks spoke with the gentleman last month, it was apparent that he needed to talk and was hopeful that someone would listen.

The Middletown Police Department shared in a Facebook post that the resident was hungry but didn't know what to make. So, Brooks stepped up and cooked him a meal.

"Without hesitation, Officer Andrew Brooks utilized the male's garden, and the food he had in the house and made this gentleman dinner. Sometimes a hot meal and someone to talk to is all it takes to lift someone's spirits and change their perception on things," the post reads.

Thousands of followers commented on and shared the uplifting story, which has gone viral and thanked Brooks for going beyond his routine duties.

"I pray the man having a hard time had his spirits lifted a bit by this officer's selflessness. What a beautiful gesture" remarked one follower.

Another person wrote, "His act of kindness and compassion touched my heart. What an honor you are to your profession. Thank you, Officer Brooks. May God bless you richly."

One follower even focused on the seriousness of mental health and applauded Brooks for his good deed.

"Truly going the extra mile! Well done Officer! Mental Health is real and I am sure that young man truly appreciated what you did! Nice to see this kindness and awareness!"

