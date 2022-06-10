Satanists in Idaho Target Kids and Families in City Park Pride Event with 'Unbaptisms,' Drag Dance Party

The Satanic Temple (TST) Idaho is sponsoring a Pride Month event this weekend aimed at children and families that will feature "unbaptisms" and a drag dance party.

KBOI-TV in Boise reports the so-called "family-friendly" "Pride in the Park" event at the Coeur d'Alene City Park and Bandshell, which is being promoted as "bigger and bolder than ever," will take place Saturday.

According to the outlet, along with the TST Idaho, the ACLU of Idaho, Everytown for Gun Safety, Citizens' Climate Lobby, Ecumenical Catholic Communion Church, Idaho State Police District 1, and a local public library are also involved in the event.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

One of the activities at the event that's being promoted by the TST Idaho is the act of "unbaptisms," according to KBOI.

"We are so excited to announce that we will have a booth and be participating Coeur D'Alene's 'Pride in the Park' event next Saturday, June 11th from 10am-3pm!" TST Idaho wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post. "We will have merchandise for sale, be offering support to our community and performing unbaptisms for those interested! Just know, Satan loves you for you! Hail Satan!"

For more, listen to the Quick Start podcast from CBN News:

The Bible's New Testament teaches the baptism of believers. (Mark 16:16, Acts 8:36-37). Christians believe the act of water baptism symbolizes the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. It represents the washing away of sin that only comes by placing faith in Jesus. The act also publicly acknowledges the individual's confession of that faith and also signifies the addition of the believer to the local church.

"Unbaptism" is defined as a ceremony or ritual performed to undo a baptism.

TST Austin held an "unbaptism" ritual in 2019, promoting it as "an opportunity for religious liberation and self worship."

"Join us in casting aside the shackles of religious tyranny and embracing the self," the Satanists said in a post titled "Unholy Water III" on the temple's website.

The anti-Christian event's announcement was posted to the North Idaho Pride Alliance website showing the various scheduled activities. These include a Pride Stride fitness walk, a Color Kindness Chalk Art Challenge, "Say Pride" photo booth, an art exhibit from "LGBTQIA+ Icons and Advocates," and musical performances.

A drag dance party is also mentioned alongside events and activities for children, according to KBOI.

As CBN News has reported over the last several years, critics of drag shows including many parents, celebrities, and politicians say drag shows are highly sexual in nature and inappropriate for children. But LGBTQ activists have pushed these drag shows into schools, libraries, and even some churches.

Earlier this month, the town of Jasper, Indiana canceled its "family-friendly" drag show after the event drew scorn on social media.

News about Jasper's so-called "family-friendly drag show" came just a couple of weeks after parents in Pennsylvania raised their voices at a school board meeting after a teacher hosted an extracurricular drag show for students but failed to inform parents of the controversial event.

"Our schools are overreaching and indoctrinating our children, which has created confusion and stress in the most vulnerable," one parent, Stacey Hernandez, said during the meeting, calling the show "filth" and "exploitation."