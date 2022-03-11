Bipartisan House Lawmakers Tell Biden New Iran Nuclear Deal Creates 'Clear Path' to 'Fueling Terrorism'

A bipartisan group of 21 House lawmakers has warned President Biden in a letter they are not likely to support the new version of the Iran nuclear deal.

Their big concern is the reports about how the deal could handle Iran's terrorist activities.

In the three-page letter to Biden Thursday, the group of lawmakers said they hoped renewed negotiations with Iran would achieve an agreement that was stronger than the original Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) negotiated by President Barrack Obama. But public reports have informed them it is not strong enough.

"Among other issues, we are highly concerned about reports indicating the potential lifting of the Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and of the sanctions placed on members of the office of the Supreme Leader," the lawmakers wrote.

"Without adequately addressing Iran's role as the world's leading state-sponsor of terror – which was noticeably absent from the 2015 JCPOA – and simultaneously providing billions of dollars in sanctions relief, the United States would be providing a clear path for Iranian proxies to continue fueling terrorism," the letter continued.

The lawmakers also reminded Biden of Secretary of State Antony Blinken's commitment in his nomination hearing to maintaining

terrorism-related sanctions on Iran.

"Lifting, waving, or rescinding terrorism-related sanctions will violate his previous commitment to Congress," the lawmakers noted. "We will review any agreement closely, but from what we currently understand, it is hard to envision supporting an agreement along the lines being publicly discussed."

The letter also included 16 questions about the agreement with a request for the President to brief the House members within the next week.

Twelve Democrats and nine Republicans signed the letter