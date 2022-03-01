'We Stand Together Under the Banner of Freedom': Where Is the US Trucker's Convoy?

One group of truckers heading towards Washington, D.C. to protest remaining COVID mandates and government overreach said they will not make it to the nation's capital in time for President Biden's State of the Union speech Tuesday night.

WJLA-TV reports the group is known as "The People's Convoy" said they will not arrive in the D.C. Beltway area until Saturday, March 5.

Maureen Steele, one of the protest's organizers told the television station the truckers never intended to be in the District of Columbia for the State of the Union. And when they do arrive in the area this weekend, she said they will stay out of D.C.

"We have zero plans to go into D.C. proper. After January 6, what went on there, there was never any intention of going into D.C. proper. We've discouraged other people from doing it," she said.

The convoy posted their declaration to their website, which reads in part:

"WE DEMAND THE DECLARATION OF NATIONAL EMERGENCY CONCERNING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BE LIFTED IMMEDIATELY AND OUR CHERISHED CONSTITUTION REIGN SUPREME.

WE ARE THE PEOPLE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND WE STAND TOGETHER UNDER THE BANNER OF FREEDOM – FREEDOM IS THE ONE THING THAT UNITES US ALL. LIBERTY FLOWS THROUGH ALL OF OUR VEINS."

The organization also explains who they are. "We are truckers, moms, students, nurses, doctors, investors, county workers, teachers, cowboys, loggers, engineers, sanitation workers, professors, cashiers, flight attendants, pilots, sales reps, physical therapists," the declaration reads.

"WE ARE, fathers, mothers, sisters, brothers, married, single, divorced, separated, gay, straight. WE ARE Black, White, Asian, Native American. WE ARE immigrants, natives: WE ARE citizens of the free world."

The group's declaration also directly addresses the U.S. government.

"To our elected officials that believe they rule us: YOU work for US," the declaration said. "Our constitution was written to provide enough power to act on a national level, but not enough to deprive the people of fundamental rights. The people are prepared to see this challenge through — as we have seen through all challenges to our Freedom in the past. And we will prevail and prosper."

The convoy has been met with enthusiastic responses by people across the country.

Incredible drone footage showing the entire stretch of #ThePeoplesConvoy at a stopover in St. Robert, MO. And the sun sets on day 6! @peoplesconvoyus #LetFreedomRoll #NoMandates pic.twitter.com/Axqe7OIPVU — Children's Health Defense (@ChildrensHD) March 1, 2022

It's my honor to lead #ThePeoplesConvoy through Missouri! No more mask mandates! No more vaccine mandates! We the People want Freedom! pic.twitter.com/bB8ob0y2Yb — Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) March 1, 2022

Meanwhile, District and Capitol officials are tightening security in preparation for President Biden's State of the Union address. Police in the Capitol are preparing for major traffic disruptions this week, much like those in Canada following a month of protests.

As CBN News reported, one group from Pennsylvania is just one of several additional convoys that are planning to join in, heading south on Interstate 81 from Scranton.

Some drivers plan to arrive in time for President Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday.

U.S. Capitol Police released a statement saying the department is aware of the plans for convoys to arrive around the time of Biden's message.

"The United States Capitol Police and the United States Secret Service have been closely working together to plan for the upcoming State of the Union," the statement reads. "The temporary inner-perimeter fence is part of those ongoing discussions and remains an option, however at this time no decision has been made."

Security around the Capitol is ramping up with 800 National Guard troops expected to be deployed and a new fence around the building has also been erected.

But some groups who applied for a permit to demonstrate will be allowed to stage their events Tuesday. A permit has been approved for a rally Tuesday at the Sylvan Theater near the Washington Monument, according to WJLA-TV.

The station reported the KNK Foundation, the organizers of the event, described their demonstration as "peaceful" with Christian music, speakers against mandates, support of trucker convoys in Canada, and the lifting of mandates in D.C. and the rest of the country. It's scheduled from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm just before President Biden's State of the Union address.

The foundation's website describes the group as "an organization dedicated to seeking innovative ways to address food insecurity and fight to end hunger. Help adults and children with intellectual and physical disabilities live a life filled with purpose. Promote healthier lifestyles through education and physical activity."